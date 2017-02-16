Uganda deploys troops to train Equatorial Guinea forces
Uganda's government has deployed scores of troops to Equatorial Guinea under an agreement to train the West African country's troops, a military official said Thursday. Between 100 and 150 troops had been sent after the agreement was signed between the two countries at the start of this year, military spokesman Brig.
