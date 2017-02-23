U.N. urgently seeks $4 billion aid to...

U.N. urgently seeks $4 billion aid to avert famine for 20 million in Africa, Yemen

More than $4 billion is needed by the end of March to help nearly 20 million people who risk starvation in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday. Citing armed conflicts and climate change as part of the reasons for the food emergency, Guterres led a call for $5.6 billion in funding for humanitarian operations in the four countries this year, of which $4.4 billion are needed by the end of next month "to avert a catastrophe."

Chicago, IL

