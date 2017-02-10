Two porn movies shot in Makurdi as associations disassociate selves
Benue Association of Movie Producers and Actors Guide of Nigeria have disassociated themselves from two pornographic movies recently shot in Makurdi. The two movie productions; the "IPhone 7 Babes and Feast of Death", were shot in locations within Makurdi in December 2016 by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Fri
|Buck Rohde
|2
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC