Two porn movies shot in Makurdi as associations disassociate selves

7 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Benue Association of Movie Producers and Actors Guide of Nigeria have disassociated themselves from two pornographic movies recently shot in Makurdi. The two movie productions; the "IPhone 7 Babes and Feast of Death", were shot in locations within Makurdi in December 2016 by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

Chicago, IL

