Two porn movies shot in Makurdi as associations disassociate selves

Benue Association of Movie Producers and Actors Guide of Nigeria have disassociated themselves from two pornographic movies recently shot in Makurdi. The two movie productions; the "IPhone 7 Babes and Feast of Death", were shot in locations within Makurdi in December 2016 by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

