Tunisian IS suspect arrested over attack plot in Germany
A Tunisian man suspected of being a recruiter for the Islamic State group and building a network of supporters to carry out an attack in Germany was arrested Wednesday in Frankfurt as authorities raided dozens of locations. Authorities said that Tunisian officials also suspect the man of involvement in a deadly attack on a museum in his homeland in 2015.
