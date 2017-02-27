Tuareg rebels join Mali army in opera...

Tuareg rebels join Mali army in operation against extremists

Read more: The Progress

Malian soldiers and former Tuareg rebels have staged their first joint patrol in northern Mali, a key step in a 2015 peace agreement meant to help calm a region under threat from multiple extremist and other armed groups. As helicopters with the U.N. peacekeeping mission hovered overhead last week, 50 men in distinctive blue turbans started to patrol the city of Gao, a target of attacks by Islamic extremists including one in January that killed 54. The joint battalion of some 600 people is the first to formally combine Malian soldiers with the rebels from armed independent groups of the Azawad region that signed the peace deal.

Chicago, IL

