Trump Talks about Trade with South African Leader Zuma

U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken with South African President Jacob Zuma about trade ties and stability in Africa. Zuma's office said in a statement that the two leaders talked on the telephone on Monday afternoon, reaffirming their commitment to building the "already strong" relationship between their nations.

Chicago, IL

