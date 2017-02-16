Tropical cyclone kills 7 in southern ...

Tropical cyclone kills 7 in southern Mozambique

Parts of South Africa and Zimbabwe are anticipating high winds and heavy rain on Friday after cyclone Dineo hit southern Mozambique late Wednesday and swept inland. It was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

