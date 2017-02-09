Troops deploy to protect South African president's speech
South African police and military forces are deploying ahead of a speech in parliament by President Jacob Zuma, the target of protesters who say he should quit because of corruption allegations. Zuma will give an annual address on the economy and other matters of national importance Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb 4
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC