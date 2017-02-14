Tributes to Tunisian killed in Quebec...

Tributes to Tunisian killed in Quebec mosque attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

A mourner comforts Mohamed, the son of Boubaker Thabti, a Tunisian who was killed in an attack on a mosque in Quebec City, as he reacts upon the arrival of his father's body at the Tunis-Carthage airport in the Tunisian capital on February 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) 2 hr Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC