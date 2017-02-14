Tributes to Tunisian killed in Quebec mosque attack
A mourner comforts Mohamed, the son of Boubaker Thabti, a Tunisian who was killed in an attack on a mosque in Quebec City, as he reacts upon the arrival of his father's body at the Tunis-Carthage airport in the Tunisian capital on February 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC