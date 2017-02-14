The Latest: DOJ acts to appeal ruling...

The Latest: DOJ acts to appeal ruling lifting travel ban

The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban. The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.

Chicago, IL

