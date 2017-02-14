The cave squeaker returns: Rare frog seen after decades

In this Dec. 3, 2016 photo, a man holds a rare frog that hasn't been seen in decades, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The Artholeptis troglodytes, also known as the "cave squeaker" because of its preferred habitat, was discovered in 1962 but there were no reported sightings of the elusive amphibian after that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.