Suspected jihadists attack northern Burkina Faso towns
Authorities in Burkina Faso say suspected jihadists have attacked two communities in the north while an international film festival takes place in the capital. The Monday night attacks in Baraboule and Tongomayel are the latest violence to hit this once peaceful landlocked West African nation.
