Sudanese president criticizes Iran an...

Sudanese president criticizes Iran and Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this June 14, 2015 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends the opening session of the AU summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. During an extensive interview Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV network, Al-Bashir accused Egyptian intelligence of supporting Sudan's opposition forces, and vowing to take a border dispute between the two neighbors to the United Nations Security Council if negotiations fail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Sun Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Sat Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC