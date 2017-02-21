South Sudan and Somalia to receive 10...

South Sudan and Somalia to receive 100 million UK aid packages

Read more: South Wales Argus

International Development Secretary Priti Patel announced the new packages of UK aid for 2017/18 and called on the global community to step up their support in helping those in need. The Department for International Development said parts of South Sudan were now in famine, adding that in 2017 there was a credible risk of another three famines in Yemen, North East Nigeria and Somalia.

Chicago, IL

