South African protesters say EU is dumping low-cost chickens

Workers and managers in South Africa's chicken industry have marched to the office of the European Union delegation, alleging their livelihoods are in jeopardy because of allegedly illegal dumping of EU chicken meat in the local market. The protest in Pretoria on Wednesday follows plans by RCL Foods and other chicken producers to cut several thousand jobs, citing the impact of low-cost chickens from Europe.

