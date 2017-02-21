South African court rules ICC withdra...

South African court rules ICC withdrawal unconstitutional

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A South African court ruled Wednesday that the government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court without parliament's approval was unconstitutional. A high court judge instructed the government to revoke its notice of withdrawal from the human rights tribunal based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

