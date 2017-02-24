South Africa urges restraint amid ant...

South Africa urges restraint amid anti-foreigner protests

South Africa's president on Friday condemned reports of violence and intimidation against foreigners and called for restraint as residents of the capital launched a protest against Nigerians and others. Resentment against foreigners has sometimes turned deadly amid accusations that they take jobs from locals in a country where unemployment is above 25 percent.

