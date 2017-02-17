South Africa: Six Dead, 26 Hospitalised After Durban Naval Base 'Freak' Accident
Of the six people who died in a "freak accident" at the Durban naval base on Friday, three are army officials and three are civilians, paramedics have said. Paramedics said the scene where the incident occurred is now being handled by the South African Police Service and naval authorities.
