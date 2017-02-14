South Africa: Shooting Spree Suspect Killed in Mob Justice Incident

A man identified as a suspect in a weekend shooting spree in Oliventhoutbosch in Centurion was killed in an apparent mob justice incident, Gauteng police said on Sunday. Five people were killed on Friday and Saturday when a group of men robbed and randomly opened fire on pedestrians and patrons at a number of taverns in the area, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.