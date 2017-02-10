South Africa remembers Peter Abrahams...

South Africa remembers Peter Abrahams with pride - Murder hard on...

Peter Abrahams' invaluable contribution to national and regional development through journalism is a matter of record, but his work and worth is also well recognised in South Africa, which he fled at the age of 20 in 1939, settling in Jamaica in 1956. "People of his generation knew his work very well and we have actually been hearted by the outpouring of grief and messages of condolence, and an official South African message of condolence is still being drafted, which will be delivered trough the appropriate channels," Jongikhaya Rabe, first secretary with the South Africa High Commission to Jamaica, disclosed last Thursday.

