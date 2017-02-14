South Africa: Life Esidimeni Deaths Now Above 100, Will Rise - Health Ombudsman

Health ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says the death toll of mentally ill patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni to 27 NGOs will continue to rise, and is now above 100. Makgoba told Parliament's portfolio committee on health on Wednesday that his office is continuing to receive more and more data from members of the public since his report was published on February 1. "It was quite clear to me that the 94 deaths was not going to be the end," he said, saying it was noted as a provisional figure at the time of the report.

