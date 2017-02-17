South Africa: Foreign Nationals Targeted in Pretoria Attacks
South Africa's Pretoria West residents went on a rampage on Saturday and petrol bombed two houses belonging to foreign nationals. They claim the immigrants were using the houses as brothels, recruiting young girls as prostitutes and introducing them to drugs.
