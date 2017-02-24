Somalia's new president appoints prime minister
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed speaks at his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Somalia's new leader, who also holds U.S. citizenship, was inaugurated Wednesday while promising to restore dignity to the troubled Horn of Africa nation but warning it will take another two decades to "fix" the country.
