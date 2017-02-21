Somalia's new leader inaugurated, vow...

Somalia's new leader inaugurated, vowing to restore dignity

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Somalia's new leader was inaugurated Wednesday while promising to restore dignity to the troubled Horn of Africa nation but warning it will take another two decades to "fix" the country. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who also holds U.S. citizenship, was elected earlier this month in a step toward Somalia's first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC