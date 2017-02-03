Somalia's al Shabaab executes four me...

Somalia's al Shabaab executes four men accused of spying

7 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

MOGADISHU: Al Shabaab militants in Somalia publicly beheaded four men accused of spying for the country's Western-backed government, the United States and neighbouring Kenya, residents in the south of the Horn of Africa country said. The al Qaeda-linked group confirmed the executions, which took place on Sunday after the men were found guilty by an al Shabaab court in Jamame district of lower Jubba region, some 70 km north of Kismayu.

Chicago, IL

