Somalia Presidential Hopefuls Make Last Vote Pitch in First-ever TV Debate
Presidential candidates in Somalia rounded off campaigning with an unprecedented televised debate on Monday, dominated by issues of corruption, security and U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban. Somalia, which holds a presidential vote on Wednesday, is one of seven majority Muslim nations whose citizens were barred from travel to America under Trump's executive order.
