Somalia faces presidential election u...

Somalia faces presidential election under threat of attack

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Somalia holds a groundbreaking presidential election Wednesday amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets. Fears of attacks by Islamic extremist group al-Shabab have limited the election to the country's legislators, who will vote at a heavily guarded former air force base in the capital, Mogadishu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Feb 5 Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC