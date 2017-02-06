Rwanda fires 200 police officers accused of corruption
" Rwanda's government has dismissed 200 police officers implicated in corruption as the East African country strives to maintain its reputation as largely free of petty graft. Marie-Immacule Ingabire, the head of Transparency International in Rwanda, said the ranking shows the Rwandan government's will to fight corruption.
