Rwanda fires 200 police officers accused of corruption

" Rwanda's government has dismissed 200 police officers implicated in corruption as the East African country strives to maintain its reputation as largely free of petty graft. Marie-Immacule Ingabire, the head of Transparency International in Rwanda, said the ranking shows the Rwandan government's will to fight corruption.

Chicago, IL

