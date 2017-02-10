Russell Kane and Katy Brand's joy at ...

Russell Kane and Katy Brand's joy at seeing baby born safely on Red Nose trip in Africa

12 hrs ago

Russell Kane and Katy Brand have told of their joy about a baby being born safely at a health centre on the first day of a charity trip across East Africa, during which they are delivering crucial supplies for Comic Relief. Dubbed the Red Nose Convoy, the comedians - with Bafta-winning actress Michaela Coel and TV stars Hugh Dennis, David Baddiel and Reggie Yates - are travelling hundreds of miles from Kenya to Uganda.

Chicago, IL

