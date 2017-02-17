Robert Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'

Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe should run "as a corpse" in next year's election if he dies before the vote, his wife says. Grace Mugabe on Saturday morning accused some ruling ZANU-PF party officials of plotting to take over from her husband and said that even if he dies, supporters should put his name on the ballot to show their love for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.