Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya

Scores of bodies, presumably of African migrants, washed ashore in Libya, in the western city of Zawiya on the Mediterranean Sea, Libya's Red Crescent spokesman said on Tuesday. At least 74 bodies were found on the beach in Zawiya but the circumstances of their drowning remained a mystery, the aid organization's spokesman Mohammed al-Misrati told The Associated Press.

