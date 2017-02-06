Queen's porter at Treetops later join...

Queen's porter at Treetops later joined Mau Mau rebellion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this photo taken Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Nahashon Mureithi, 89, recollects his time as a porter and guide for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, at the Treetops hotel near Nyeri, in Kenya. Sixty-five years ago, Princess Elizabeth went up into the treehouse safari lodge watching elephants below, and was informed that her father had died and she descended from the treehouse a queen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15) Sun Randy Phart 23
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb 4 Dipsydoodle 79
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC