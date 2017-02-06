Queen's porter at Treetops later joined Mau Mau rebellion

In this photo taken Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Nahashon Mureithi, 89, recollects his time as a porter and guide for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, at the Treetops hotel near Nyeri, in Kenya. Sixty-five years ago, Princess Elizabeth went up into the treehouse safari lodge watching elephants below, and was informed that her father had died and she descended from the treehouse a queen.

