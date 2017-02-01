Psychiatric patient deaths spark scandal in South Africa
In this photo taken Wednesday, Feb 1, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa's Bertha Molefe cries during an announcement of mentally ill patients who died after being transferred to non-governmental facilities allegedly operating with invalid licenses. Molefe's daughter, Sophia, was one of nearly 100 patients who died last year in South Africa's most developed province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|22 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC