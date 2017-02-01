Priest 'overwhelmed' after A 9,300 ra...

Priest 'overwhelmed' after A 9,300 raised for Zimbabwe orphans following armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

A PRIEST has praised the "remarkable generosity" of the community after they raised more than A 9,000 to build a school for orphans following an armed robbery at a church. Around A 9,300 has been raised by well-wishers from across the country after money collected by parishioners at St Vincent de Paul Church in Parr, was taken by two robbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC