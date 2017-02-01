Priest 'overwhelmed' after A 9,300 raised for Zimbabwe orphans following armed robbery
A PRIEST has praised the "remarkable generosity" of the community after they raised more than A 9,000 to build a school for orphans following an armed robbery at a church. Around A 9,300 has been raised by well-wishers from across the country after money collected by parishioners at St Vincent de Paul Church in Parr, was taken by two robbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC