Pope says he's studying possible trip to South Sudan

In this photo taken June 28, 2016 and released by the World Food Programme , people collect food assistance from WFP on the outskirts of Mayom, in Unity state, South Sudan. The United Nations needs $4.4 billion by the end of March to prevent catastrophic hunger and famine in South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, yet just $90 million has been collected so far, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

