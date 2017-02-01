Police tear gas crowds backing late C...

Police tear gas crowds backing late Congo opposition leader

" Witnesses say police in Congo's capital have used tear gas to disperse crowds gathered outside the home and party headquarters of longtime opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi. On Thursday, his supporters gathered outside his Kinshasa home to show their support and renew calls for President Joseph Kabila to step down.

Chicago, IL

