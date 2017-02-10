Over 50 killed by army in central Congo

Over 50 killed by army in central Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo's army on Friday killed at least 56 members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia in the centre of the country who were seeking to avenge the death of their leader, an opposition politician and an activist from the area told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

