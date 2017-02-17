'Our mosques are not big enough:' Benin's Muslims squeezed
" Tensions have mounted in Benin after authorities cleared illegal structures from sidewalks including temporary awnings beside mosques where large numbers of worshippers gather for Friday prayers. Muslims, who account for nearly one-fourth of this West African nation's more than 10 million people, say new mosques must be built and until then worshippers will crowd the streets for the weekly prayers.
