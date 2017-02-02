Organizers lament cancellation of Tim...

Organizers lament cancellation of Timbuktu music festival

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire - The last-minute cancellation of a well-known music festival in Timbuktu that had drawn thousands of foreigners marks a missed opportunity to bring hope to a former tourist hub struggling to recover after years of extremist threats, organizers said. The Festival of the Desert has not taken place in northern Mali since 2012, when armed groups including al-Qaida-linked extremists took over the region and imposed a strict form of Islamic law that banned music.

Chicago, IL

