Organizers lament cancellation of Timbuktu music festival
ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire - The last-minute cancellation of a well-known music festival in Timbuktu that had drawn thousands of foreigners marks a missed opportunity to bring hope to a former tourist hub struggling to recover after years of extremist threats, organizers said. The Festival of the Desert has not taken place in northern Mali since 2012, when armed groups including al-Qaida-linked extremists took over the region and imposed a strict form of Islamic law that banned music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|3 hr
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia...
|Jan 27
|Old Pom
|3
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11)
|Jan 7
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC