Nine Yemenis deported from U.S. to Et...

Nine Yemenis deported from U.S. to Ethiopia under Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Nine Yemenis deported from the United States in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban were flown to Ethiopia, then taken to neighboring Djibouti, an Ethiopian government official said on Friday. The Yemenis, blocked by Trump's executive orders barring travel to America by people from Yemen and six other Muslim-majority countries, had asked to go to Djibouti - just over the Red Sea from their home country - the official added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Thu Faith Michigan 1
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,549,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC