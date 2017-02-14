Nigeria's president requests extended...

Nigeria's president requests extended medical leave

Read more: Reuters

Feb 5 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday asked parliament to extend his medical leave, his office said in a statement, after he took two weeks off for medical checks in Britain. Buhari's extended leave could hurt already-shaky confidence in his administration amid criticism that the government is gripped by inertia.

Chicago, IL

