Nigeria's president requests extended medical leave
Feb 5 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday asked parliament to extend his medical leave, his office said in a statement, after he took two weeks off for medical checks in Britain. Buhari's extended leave could hurt already-shaky confidence in his administration amid criticism that the government is gripped by inertia.
