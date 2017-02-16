Nigerian leader extends sick leave ab...

Nigerian leader extends sick leave abroad as citizens suffer

4 hrs ago

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's nearly month-long medical leave in London is a sharp reminder to taxpayers that while they finance their leaders' health care abroad, they often are stuck with decrepit, ill-staffed government health facilities at home. For decades, Nigerians have paid for their leaders and former rulers to get medical treatment overseas.

Start the conversation

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Chicago, IL

