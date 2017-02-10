Nigerian agency seizes $10 million from ex-state oil manager

" Nigeria's anti-corruption agency says agents seized nearly $10 million from a safe in a slum building belonging to a former manager of the state oil company. Spokesman Wilson Uwujaren of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says intelligence led to a raid last week on the building in northern Kaduna city, where agents uncovered "a staggering sum of 9,772,800 U.S. dollars and another sum of 74,000 pounds sterling cash."

