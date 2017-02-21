Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Group A...

Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Group Asks SADC to Sanction South Africa

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has sent an open letter to King Mswati III of Swaziland, and Chairperson, Southern African Development Community, SADC, urging him to "convene an emergency summit of the SADC heads of state and government to discuss the persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in South Africa." The organisation also urged SADC to "Use the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation within SADC to immediately set up an independent and impartial body to investigate all acts of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

Chicago, IL

