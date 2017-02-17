Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Die in Faile...

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Die in Failed Attack in Nigeria

As many as seven suicide bombers, six of them women, have blown themselves up while trying to attack the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, according to emergency services officials. Initial reports from Maiduguri had suggested a number of people were killed in the blasts near the Muna camp for displaced people shortly before 11:30pm on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

