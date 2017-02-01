Nigeria: Gunmen Attack UN Team in Nig...

Nigeria: Gunmen Attack UN Team in Nigeria, Kill 5

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

"According to preliminary reports, at around 14:00 hours, yesterday , an unknown armed group attacked a UN Technical Monitoring Team, killing five individuals - a UN independent contractor, three Nigerians nationals and one Cameroonian national - and injuring several others," the UN envoy for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Chambas, said in a statement. "The team was conducting a field mission in the vicinity of Hosere Jongbi, near Kontcha, Cameroon, about 700 kilometres north of the capital Yaound, as part of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission mandate," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... Jan 27 Old Pom 3
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Cameroon holds separatists after protest (Oct '11) Jan 7 Daddy 3
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC