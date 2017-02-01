Nigeria: Gunmen Attack UN Team in Nigeria, Kill 5
"According to preliminary reports, at around 14:00 hours, yesterday , an unknown armed group attacked a UN Technical Monitoring Team, killing five individuals - a UN independent contractor, three Nigerians nationals and one Cameroonian national - and injuring several others," the UN envoy for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Chambas, said in a statement. "The team was conducting a field mission in the vicinity of Hosere Jongbi, near Kontcha, Cameroon, about 700 kilometres north of the capital Yaound, as part of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission mandate," he said.
