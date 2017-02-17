Nigeria: 14 Killed As Gunmen Attack Two Southern Kaduna Communities
Within 24 hours, gunmen invaded different communities in two local governments of Southern Kaduna, killing at least 14 people and destroying several properties. The first attack occurred on Sunday in Bakin Kogi, Kaninkon Village in Jema'a Local Government Area at about 5:30 p.m. About 12 hours after the Jema'a attack, gunmen on Monday killed 14 persons and injured many others, in an attack on Ashim village, Takad chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area.
