Murder accused soldier planned to kil...

Murder accused soldier planned to kill girlfriend, baby

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A South African National Defence Force soldier allegedly told his commanding officer that he needed to finish his mission to kill his girlfriend and his two-month-old baby. This emerged on Tuesday during the bail hearing of Thembinkosi American Ngcobo who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in Ntuzuma last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
News The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party Feb 18 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08) Feb 14 jlo 125
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC