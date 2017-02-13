More than 1.5 million are refugees fr...

More than 1.5 million are refugees from South Sudan, says UN

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" More than 1.5 million South Sudanese have become refugees and their humanitarian needs are overwhelming aid efforts during the country's civil war, according to the United Nations. South Sudan's civil war began in December 2013 and roughly 3.6 million people have fled their homes or become refugees, according to the U.N. The country is Africa's largest refugee crisis and the third largest in the world, after Syria and Afghanistan.

Chicago, IL

