Merkel visits Algeria for talks on terrorism, migration
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Algeria as she seeks to enlist North African countries in Germany's efforts against Islamic extremism and illegal migration. She's expected to meet ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the prime minister and business leaders, and tour a girls' school during the visit Monday and Tuesday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Sat
|Gelleta
|1
|The Muslim Face of the New Democratic Party
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Ernest Angley: The sad shadow of an old miracle... (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|jlo
|125
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Man given 15 years for having sex with a cow he... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Randy Phart
|23
